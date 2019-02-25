1
Big-time oil price hike on February 26 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Oil prices will increase for the 3rd straight week on Tuesday, February 26, as global crude prices also go up.
- President Rodrigo Duterte says his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is the one 'who calls the shots.'
- President Rodrigo Duterte says the 1986 EDSA Revolution should inspire Filipinos to value and protect democratic rights.
- Pope Francis vows to tackle every single case of sexual abuse by priests in the Roman Catholic Church, comparing pedophilia to 'human sacrifice.'
- The winners of the Academy Awards are out.
