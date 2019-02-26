1
Duterte: End of PH drug menace in 3 years | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte says he intends to end the country’s drug problem by the time he steps down in 2022.
- Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte says no Hugpong ng Pagbabago or HNP senatorial candidates showed up at the opposition slate Otso Diretso's debate challenge because there was no formal invitation and agreement.
- Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro accuses the U.S. government of manufacturing a crisis in an attempt to start a war in South America.
- Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David receives death threats and has been advised not to return to his Caloocan City residence for now.
- Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson hopes to suit up for the Philippine team again.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico