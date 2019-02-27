1
Duterte to Trillanes: I will subpoena your mother | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte says government authorities would one day 'subpoena' Senator Sonny Trillanes’ 84-year-old mother for her supposed suspicious dealings with the Philippine Navy as a supplier.
- Senatorial candidate Bong Go jokes about celebrity Kris Aquino onstage to fire up his campaign crowd.
- The Philippine National Police admits it does not know where President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug users numbers came from.
- Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde says the anti-drug campaign killings in Central Luzon rose because police commanders in the region worked harder than everybody else.
- Warner Bros finally confirms Space Jam 2’s premiere date – July 2021.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico