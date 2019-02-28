1
China denies Panelo statement on illegal Chinese workers | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- China denies a statement by Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo that the Chinese government will deport Filipino workers if the Philippines will 'recklessly' deport illegal Chinese workers.
- National Bureau of Investigation spokesman Ferdinand Lavin says President Rodrigo Duterte raised the drug users estimate to 7 to 8 million to challenge law enforcement agencies to work harder.
- The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office dismisses the police complaint of constructive possession of illegal drugs and obstruction of justice against 3 young lawyers who were detained after documenting the search of their client’s bar.
- Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen testifies before a committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.
- Gilas Pilipinas clinches a spot in the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the basketball-crazy nation is already abuzz with clamors for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to include Fil-Am NBA player Jordan Clarkson back in the national team lineup.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico