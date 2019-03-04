1
Duterte endorses opposing mayoralty candidates | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte endorses two opposing mayoralty candidates in Zamboanga City, sparking public confusion.
- Self-declared interim president Juan Guaido is set to return to Venezuela.
- Roger Federer dismantles Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai Championship final and wins his 100th career title.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico