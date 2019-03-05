1
Lorenzana-Locsin clash over Mutual Defense Treaty | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The clash between two of the President's men heats up as Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana rejects the arguments of Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin about the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty or MDT.
- Interior secretary Eduardo Año says the Bong Go shirts supposedly distributed at a national Liga ng mga Barangay event were not authorized to be purchased.
- Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido defies President Nicolas Maduro’s arrest threat and returns to Venezuela Monday, March 4.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico