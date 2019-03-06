1
Villegas hits Duterte, calls voting public not to ‘betray God’ | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas releases a video Tuesday, casting doubt on President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of the May 13 elections.
- Malacañang insists there is no need for the Commission on Appointments to confirm former budget chief Benjamin Diokno as new Central Bank governor.
- Manny Villar emerges as the Philippines' richest, according to Forbes’ 2019 list of richest people in the world.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico