Sara Duterte: Otso Diretso bets are 'liars' too | Evening wRap
- Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte slams Otso Diretso candidates for supposedly being 'liars.'
- After years of delay, a toll hike will be implemented at the North Luzon Expressway or NLEX starting March 20.
- National Capital Region Police Office chief Guillermo Eleazar apologizes for his outburst while confronting a cop who allegedly extorted money from the family of a drug suspect.
- Pope Francis challenges Catholics to give up gossip as the Catholic Church begins the penitential season of Lent on Ash Wednesday, March 6.
