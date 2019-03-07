1
Duterte appoints Javier to SC, Tijam to JBC | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Court of Appeals Justice Amy Lazaro Javier to the Supreme Court, his 8th appointment to the High Court excluding two Chief Justices.
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad arrives in Manila for a two-day visit, a trip that will include a meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
- The Washington Post reports the New York Military Academy that Donald Trump attended as a teenager concealed his academic records in 2011 in response to pressure from Trump allies.
