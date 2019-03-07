1
U.N. rights chief: PH's 'drug war' not a model for any country | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says the violent anti-illegal drugs campaign of the Philippines should not be replicated by other countries.
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad warns the Philippines against letting in foreigners who could 'disturb the political equations' as President Rodrigo Duterte's Beijing pivot sparks an influx of Chinese workers.
- A Rappler animated film about a young Filipino woman in Doha jailed for unmarried sex and forced to raise her infant son in prison will be shown at the Consortium of Universities for Global Health Annual Conference in Chicago, Illinois on March 7, 2019.
- LeBron James overtakes Michael Jordan to move into 4th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.