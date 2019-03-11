1
Sara Duterte calls Robredo ‘fake VP’ | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte calls Vice President Leni Robredo a 'fake VP' and alleges there was massive fraud during the 2016 elections where her father also won as president.
- The Court of Appeals or CA denies the motion for partial reconsideration filed by Rappler and upholds its earlier findings that the company’s foreign investment amounted to prohibited foreign control of a media company.
- Senatorial candidate Bato dela Rosa uses the government's controversial crackdown on illegal drugs as humorous references during his campaign speeches.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico