Tulfo refuses to apologize for calling Filipino workers 'lazy' | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Special envoy to China Ramon Tulfo refuses to apologize for calling Filipino workers 'incompetent and inefficient.'
- More Catholic priests expose death threats against them under the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte.
- Gasoline prices will rise for the 5th straight week to reflect movements in the global market.
- A Boeing 737 crashed minutes after an early-morning takeoff from Addis Ababa Sunday, March 10, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew on board.
- The Marvel Universe is getting a new superhero – and she’s a Filipina.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico