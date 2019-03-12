1
Duterte to women: You are depriving me of my freedom of expression | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte accuses women of 'depriving' him of his right to freedom of expression.
- Manila Water repeatedly tells media outlets and the public that El Niño and the low water level in La Mesa Dam caused the widespread and surprise water service interruptions in parts of Metro Manila and Rizal.
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemns Cuba and Russia for supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who Washington wants removed from power.
