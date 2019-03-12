1
CCTV shows alleged abduction plot vs priest | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Father Flavie Villanueva, a priest critical of President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, bares details of alleged threats to his life.
- A recent survey shows the last quarter of 2018 was a good one for the Duterte administration in terms of gaining satisfaction for its performance among Filipinos.
- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido calls for a new mass demonstration as a nationwide power outage affecting millions enters its fifth day.
- Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is arrested by American police Monday night for allegedly smashing a fan's cell phone outside a Florida nightclub.
- Actress and visual artist Heart Evangelista is now the creative director of local clothing brand Kamiseta.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico