Manila Water on the hunt for new water sources | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Water concessionaire Manila Water is looking into more sources of water as supply shortage hits Metro Manila residents.
- Reelectionist Senator Sonny Angara defends the TRAIN law amid an increase in fuel prices in the country.
- Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman of Desperate Housewives and Lori Loughlin of Full House are among 50 people indicted in a nationwide university admissions scam.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico