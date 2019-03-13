1
Foreign fighters believed to be gunned down in Maguindanao | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- 2 foreign fighters believed to be among 20 killed in Maguindanao clashes
- NEDA warns reenacted budget to really hurt economy
- Ghazali Jaafar, Bangsamoro Transition Commission chairman, dies
- Google resolves Gmail, Drive service outages
- South Korean star Jung Joon-young also quits as K-pop sex scandal spreads
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico