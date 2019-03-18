1
PH withdraws from Int’l Criminal Court | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Philippines leaves International Criminal Court
- Arroyo insists House did nothing unconstitutional under 2019 budget
- Sonny Angara under fire for ‘#ShowerTogether’ tweet amid water crisis
- Death toll rises to 50 as New Zealand mourns victims
- Rappler, Maria Ressa listed among ‘most urgent’ press issues in the world
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico