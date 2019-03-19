1
Bong Go jumps to Top 3-5 in Pulse Asia survey | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Bong Go rises to 3rd to 5th place in Pulse Asia survey
- MWSS: Kaliwa Dam 'done deal,' no to other proposal
- Duterte abolishes Road Board
- Int’l Criminal Court vows probe despite PH withdrawal
- New Zealand premier Ardern vows mosque gunman will face 'full force of law'
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico