Ex-PH officials bring Xi Jinping to ICC | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Ex-PH officials bring China's Xi to Int'l Criminal Court
- Supreme Court denies requests for justices’ full SALNs
- Robredo: Regulate ‘organized' spread of false information online
- New Zealand bans assault weapons within days of massacre
- Hundreds of couples livestreamed in South Korean motel spycam porn
