1
Duterte makes veiled threat against Acierto: ‘Why is he still alive?’ | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte to police, military: Why is Acierto still alive?
- Maria Ressa, Rappler board members charged anew over anti-dummy law
- Reed Bank not collateral to China loan? Carpio rebuts Duterte gov't
- Yale expels student implicated in admissions scam
- Hate attack hoax case dropped against Jussie Smollett
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com