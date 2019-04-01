1
PH to ‘politely’ ask China to stop patrolling in Pag-asa Island | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Panelo to 'politely ask' China envoy to stop deploying ships near Pag-asa
- World Bank cuts 2019 Philippine growth outlook again
- UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal for 3rd time
- Reiwa: A new era name for Japan ahead of abdication
- Elton John joins call for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels
– Rappler.com
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico