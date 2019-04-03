1
ADB: PH economy might be a winner despite regional slowdown | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Philippine economy may be one of few winners in 2019 regional slowdown
- Rappler’s Maria Ressa pleads not guilty in 4 tax cases
- Singapore proposes tough new measures to fight 'fake news'
- FALSE: A photo of Sara Duterte criticizing Hugpong Senate bets
- Floyd Mayweather no show in Manila press conference
