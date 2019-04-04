1
PH deems Chinese ships presence in Pag-asa Island ‘illegal’ | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Philippines says Chinese ships near Pag-asa Island 'illegal'
- Makabayan bloc goes to Supreme Court to stop P3.69-B loan deal with China
- World Bank to aid Philippines in fight against plastic
- Australia targets social media firms in new extremist footage laws
- WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix becomes the 'Joker' in first trailer
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico