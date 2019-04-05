1
Opposition pushes back on Duterte’s revolutionary government threat | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- If Duterte declares revolutionary gov’t, Robredo becomes president – Macalintal
- Trillanes to Duterte: Face drug allegations vs son squarely
- Inflation eases further to 3.3% in March 2019
- Clark Development Corporation apologizes to PNP chief Albayalde, son
- Raymund Marasigan calls out unauthorized use of pop songs in campaign jingles
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com