1
Duterte hits PCIJ for probing family wealth | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte slams PCIJ for investigating family's wealth
- Tonyboy Floirendo seeking House Speakership
- Xian Gaza airport story fake news – Immigration
- New Zealand privacy tsar accuses Facebook of failing to cooperate
- K-pop group Twice to hold concert in Manila
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico