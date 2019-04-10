1
NY court rules to give $13.75 M to ML victims | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- New York court awards $13.75M to Marcos Martial Law victims – lawyer
- SC orders gov't to answer petition vs P3.69-B China loan deal
- Robredo on Duterte family wealth: All gov't officials must disclose assets
- Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki confirms NBA retirement
- Stellar award: 3 Camarines Sur students get planets named after them
