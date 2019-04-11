1
Rappler files petition at Supreme Court to lift Duterte coverage ban | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Rappler asks Supreme Court to end Duterte coverage ban
- 4 in 10 Filipino voters have complete Senate slate – Pulse Asia
- BPI services unavailable or limited due to 'systems upgrade issues'
- Assange arrested in London after Ecuador withdraws asylum
- Kim Kardashian studying law, wants to become attorney
– Rappler.com
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico