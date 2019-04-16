Wanted: ‘Bikoy’ in ‘Totoong Narco List’ video – PNP | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- PNP to track down man in 'Totoong Narco List' video
- Court junks Ressa appeal, says cyber libel valid 12 years post-publication
- Erice apologizes to Kris Aquino: Didn't intend to blame PNoy for Mar's 2016 loss
- This is how long each episode of 'Game of Thrones' season 8 is going to be
- Glutamax ad slammed for discriminating vs morenas
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
Take a closer look
Through our videos, we want to expand your world. We deepen your perspective via our mix of documentaries, commentaries, and special coverages.
However, to continue producing quality content though, we need your help.
Reader support powers our work. It enables us to continue telling more stories.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.