PH mulls action vs China over West Philippine Sea issues | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- PH eyes 'legal action' vs China giant clam harvest
- Manila Water COO Geodino Carpio resigns
- Notre-Dame fire under control, Macron vows to rebuild
- Facebook takes down fake network supporting Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo
- Ariana Grande, youngest ever Coachella headliner, reunites NSYNC
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
Take a closer look
Through our videos, we want to expand your world. We deepen your perspective via our mix of documentaries, commentaries, and special coverages.
However, to continue producing quality content though, we need your help.
Reader support powers our work. It enables us to continue telling more stories.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.