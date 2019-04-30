Cynthia Villar, Grace Poe statistically tied for Pulse Asia survey top spot | Evening wRap
- Villar, Poe share top spot among Senate bets in Pulse Asia survey
- TV, newspaper journalists join Rappler petition vs Duterte coverage ban
- End of an era as Japan's emperor abdicates
- A first: 'Sports Illustrated' to feature burkini-clad Muslim model on cover
- John Lloyd Cruz is back... for a TV commercial
