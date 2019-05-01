No need to prove ouster matrix – Malacañang | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- 'Totally unnecessary' for Duterte to prove 'ouster matrix' – Malacañang
- Japan's new Emperor Naruhito to ascend Chrysanthemum Throne
- Indonesia eyes moving capital from congested Jakarta
- Facebook's top 13 announcements at F8 2019 conference
- Baron Geisler is getting married
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
