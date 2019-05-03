Questions surrounding the arrest of "Bikoy" video sharer | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Legal questions on the arrest of ‘Bikoy’ video sharer
- Foreign-funded? Journalists hit back, say gov't gets funds from China
- Bar Exam results 2018: 22.07% passing rate
- DLSU joins U.P. in latest Asia university rankings
- Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dies at 74
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
