Amnesty frees two Reuters journalists in Myanmar | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists in amnesty
- Comelec cancels candidacy of San Juan congressional bet Edu Manzano
- Inflation again settles within target at 3% in April 2019
- Meralco slashes power rates for May 2019
- TRAIN law crushes Petron's earnings in Q1 2019
- Prince Harry 'over the moon' as Meghan gives birth to a boy
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
-- Rappler.com
Juan congressional bet Edu Manzano
Take a closer look
Through our videos, we want to expand your world. We deepen your perspective via our mix of documentaries, commentaries, and special coverages.
However, to continue producing quality content though, we need your help.
Reader support powers our work. It enables us to continue telling more stories.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.