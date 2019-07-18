Drug war deaths top 5,500 – Duterte gov’t | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte gov't tally: Drug war deaths top 5,500 before SONA 2019
- Not yet final: Imee Marcos says UNHRC resolution can 'still be withdrawn'
- SC to Robredo: Still 'premature' to claim victory in electoral protest
- Hong Kong's 'gray hairs' march to support youth protesters
- U.S. senator calls for investigation into Russia-made FaceApp
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.