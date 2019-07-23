Duterte’s SONA focuses on corruption, threat of war with China | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his 4th State of the Nation Address
- Senate, House open session and elect top posts
- Isko Moreno wants to suspend Baclaran-Divisoria jeepney route
- Coast Guard will still stop Chinese boats fishing in PH waters – Esperon
- Grab slammed for 'normalizing' cheating
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
