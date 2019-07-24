Robredo, Arroyo’s net satisfaction ratings drop in June 2019 – SWS | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Robredo, Arroyo net satisfaction ratings dip in June – SWS
- Benny Abante is new House Minority Leader
- Jollibee to acquire Coffee Bean for $350 million
- Gov't eyes 'selective closure' of El Nido in Palawan
- Dani Barretto defends sister Julia: 'Cheating na agad?'
