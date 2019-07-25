Clear Metro Manila roads in 60 days – DILG to mayors | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- DILG orders Metro Manila mayors: Clear roads in 60 days
- Imee Marcos says she is against mandatory ROTC
- Supreme Court affirms libel conviction of Raffy Tulfo, increases fine
- China says army can be deployed at Hong Kong's request
- Samsung to launch foldable smartphone in September
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.