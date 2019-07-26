Duterte vetoes security of tenure bill | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte vetoes anti-endo bill
- 36% of Filipinos want Chinese in Recto Bank incident sanctioned – Pulse Asia
- Hong Kong protesters rally at airport to 'educate' visitors
- Isko Moreno temporarily bans e-trikes, e-bikes in Manila
- Bea Alonzo on breakup rumors: Gerald Anderson 'just started not talking to me'
– Rappler.com
