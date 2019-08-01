Malacañang says Dengvaxia may return amid dengue alert | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Malacañang open to return of Dengvaxia amid dengue alert
- Bong Go takes over PNP briefing, reveals new conspiracy vs opposition
- Duterte 'can declare martial law' in Negros to stop violence, says Panelo
- Rivals clash with frontrunner Biden at Democratic debate
- Miss Venezuela ditches contestants' measurements
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
