Duterte hits Gordon for ex-military appointees comment | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte gets back at Gordon over ex-military appointees: ‘Mind your big belly’
- Medialdea files libel complaint vs Ramon Tulfo
- Sara Duterte: 'True martial law' is when military takes over courts, gov't
- Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit
- Ryan Cayabyab, 2 journalists among 2019 Ramon Magsaysay awardees
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.