Comelec cancels Cardema’s nomination | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Comelec division cancels Duterte Youth's nomination of Cardema
- With Paolo Duterte in its ranks, NUP emerging as a force in House
- Gunman kills 20 at Texas Walmart store in latest U.S. mass shooting
- Hong Kong leader says city on brink as protesters unleash travel chaos
- Frenchman achieves 'dream' of first hoverboard Channel crossing
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
