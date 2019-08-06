PH declares dengue epidemic nationwide | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- DOH declares national dengue epidemic
- Duterte rules out martial law in Negros, for now
- MMDA's provincial bus ban dry run pushing through despite court order
- Inflation remains low at 2.4% in July 2019
- Julia Barretto hits Bea Alonzo for 'bullying': 'I refuse to be your victim'
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
