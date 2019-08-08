P102B case vs Marcos lost in Sandiganbayan | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Blame PCGG? Another billion-peso case vs Marcos lost in Sandiganbayan
- Philippine GDP growth still below target at 5.5% in Q2 2019
- PH has most dengue cases in Southeast Asia in 2019
- Samsung reveals Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus
- 'Game of Thrones' showrunners ink massive Netflix deal
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.