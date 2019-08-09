Solicitor General questioned for participation in sedition case vs. opposition | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- DOJ asks OSG to explain participation in sedition complaint
- Philippines files another diplomatic protest vs China
- Philippines collects P356 million from POGOs, as China condemns gambling
- Brazil prosecutors ask judge to close Neymar rape case
- Beatles fans come together for 50th anniversary of Abbey Road photo
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
