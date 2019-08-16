Gretchen Diez to Duterte: Prioritize SOGIE equality bill | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Gretchen Diez urges Duterte: Certify SOGIE equality bill as urgent
- PAO issue: Employees disown letter complaint vs Acosta
- China says it won't 'sit by' on Hong Kong; Trump expresses concern
- Arwind Santos fined P200,000 for monkey taunt on Jones
- Carly Rae Jepsen is coming to Manila
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
