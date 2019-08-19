Former DENR secretary Gina Lopez dies at 65 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Former environment secretary Gina Lopez dies
- Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto fires ‘abusive’ city official
- Responding to Cardema, poll exec Guanzon tweets rat poison picture
- FLAG lawyers move to disqualify OSG from sedition probe
- Duterte is no Marcos, says DILG in defending anti-subversion law
- Kaliwa Dam bidding looks rigged for China Energy – COA
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.