DILG to drop anti-subversion law on one condition | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
While the Department of the Interior and Local Government or DILG is pushing for the revival of the anti-subversion law, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya says it could drop the campaign should President Rodrigo Duterte consider negotiating with the Reds again.
Supreme Court or SC Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio declines his automatic nomination to be the Philippines' next chief justice.
The Duterte administration can create a commission to promote the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
Twitter and Facebook accuse the Chinese government of backing a social media campaign to discredit Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and sow political discord in the city.
The Walt Disney Company said Monday, August 19 its streaming television service will debut in November 12 in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
