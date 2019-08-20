Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Rambo Talabong

Published 9:28 PM, August 20, 2019

Today on Rappler:

While the Department of the Interior and Local Government or DILG is pushing for the revival of the anti-subversion law, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya says it could drop the campaign should President Rodrigo Duterte consider negotiating with the Reds again.

Supreme Court or SC Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio declines his automatic nomination to be the Philippines' next chief justice.

The Duterte administration can create a commission to promote the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Twitter and Facebook accuse the Chinese government of backing a social media campaign to discredit Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and sow political discord in the city.

The Walt Disney Company said Monday, August 19 its streaming television service will debut in November 12 in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

– Rappler.com