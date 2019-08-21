China: Ban online gambling in the Philippines | Evening wRap
China asks the Philippines to ban all forms of online gambling.
Solicitor General Jose Calida says Tuesday, August 20, the viral Ang Totoong Narcolist videos accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of drug links were published using the servers of Ateneo de Manila University.
Farmers in several areas in Luzon report their pigs suffer from loss of appetite, vomiting, and even sudden death.
Critics accuse United States President Donald Trump of promoting and politicizing discrimination against Jews, after he commented that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats are disloyal.
Marvel's superhero films could lose their most famous character Spider-Man, after Sony confirms talks over its deal to share with the Disney-owned studio broke down.
– Rappler.com
