Published 10:31 PM, August 22, 2019

Today on Rappler:

The justice department says convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez may get out of the state penitentiary soon because of a reduced prison term.

The Department of Health or DOH permanently revokes the certificates of product registration or CPRs of the Dengvaxia anti-dengue vaccine because of manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur's failure to submit post-approval requirements.

Senate President Tito Sotto says the sexual orientation and gender identity and expression or SOGIE equality bill has ‘no chance’ of passing the Senate.

Facebook confirms plans for a News Tab which will be edited by seasoned journalists, after a longstanding practice of letting algorithms dictate a user's experience.

Official data show forest fires in Brazil surged as President Jair Bolsonaro faces growing criticism over rampant destruction of the Amazon.

