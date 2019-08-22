Rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez: For early release or not? | Evening wRap
The justice department says convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez may get out of the state penitentiary soon because of a reduced prison term.
The Department of Health or DOH permanently revokes the certificates of product registration or CPRs of the Dengvaxia anti-dengue vaccine because of manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur's failure to submit post-approval requirements.
Senate President Tito Sotto says the sexual orientation and gender identity and expression or SOGIE equality bill has ‘no chance’ of passing the Senate.
Facebook confirms plans for a News Tab which will be edited by seasoned journalists, after a longstanding practice of letting algorithms dictate a user's experience.
Official data show forest fires in Brazil surged as President Jair Bolsonaro faces growing criticism over rampant destruction of the Amazon.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
