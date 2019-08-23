Sanchez disqualified from early release – Panelo | Evening wRap
- Malacañang's 'inevitable conclusion': Sanchez disqualified from early release. Malacañang said on Friday, August 23, that based on the "spirit and letter of the law," rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez is not qualified for early release.
- Ex-DFA chief Yasay arrested over P350-M bank loan case, released on bail. Former Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr was arrested on Thursday afternoon, August 22, for "several violations" of the New Central Bank Act in relation to a case filed against him by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).
- Why is PCSO supporting ‘partisan tool’ Malasakit Centers? – Lagman. The House appropriations committee asks for PCSO's legal basis for supporting Malasakit Centers, a pet project of Senator Bong Go. Albay Representative Edcel Lagman says he has received complaints about Bicol Malasakit Centers.
- Google says YouTube campaign targeted Hong Kong protests. YouTube on Thursday, August 22, said it disabled 210 channels that appeared to be part of a coordinated influence campaign against pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
- Julia Barretto: ‘Wala akong inahas, wala akong nilandi.' Julia Barretto has asserted that she is not involved with the falling out of Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson.
